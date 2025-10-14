Left Menu

UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis

A UN convoy delivering aid in southern Ukraine was targeted by Russian drones. Although no injuries occurred, two World Food Programme trucks were damaged. The incident, condemned by Matthias Schmale, underscores violations of international humanitarian law and potential war crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:58 IST
UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis
  • Ukraine

A United Nations humanitarian convoy faced a severe threat when it was struck by Russian drones while delivering aid to a front-line area in southern Ukraine. This alarming development was confirmed by the UN's Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine through social media channels.

Matthias Schmale, the humanitarian coordinator for the UN in Ukraine, strongly condemned the attack. He reported that two trucks from the World Food Programme were hit and suffered damage. However, fortunately, no injuries were reported among the personnel involved in the operation.

The strike has raised critical concerns about adherence to international humanitarian law, with Schmale highlighting the potential classification of the act as a war crime. Such breaches not only threaten the safety of aid workers but also jeopardize vital relief efforts aimed at supporting affected populations in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

