Justice Sought: Friend of Medical Student Arrested in Durgapur Gang Rape Case
A friend of a medical student was arrested in connection with her alleged gang rape in Durgapur, West Bengal. This brings the total number of arrests to six. The accused accompanied the victim when she left a medical college campus to get food. Five others were previously apprehended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, authorities arrested a suspect connected to the gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, West Bengal, bringing the total number apprehended to six.
The friend of the victim, who accompanied her on the evening of the incident, was arrested after his incoherent responses during interrogation raised suspicions.
The unfortunate event, occurring on October 10, saw the second-year medical student from Jaleswar, Odisha, assaulted after leaving the campus to fetch food with the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Durgapur
- gang rape
- arrest
- medical student
- West Bengal
- Odisha
- crime
- police
- college campus
- justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal Speeds Up Voter Booth Mapping Ahead of Diwali
Controversy Over West Bengal Medical Student Rape Case
Jay Dholakia's Political Leap: From BJD to BJP in Odisha By-Poll Race
E-Rickshaw Registration Controversy Ignites Political Debate in West Bengal
Empowering Women Behind the Wheel: Odisha's Innovative Scheme