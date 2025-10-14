Left Menu

Justice Sought: Friend of Medical Student Arrested in Durgapur Gang Rape Case

A friend of a medical student was arrested in connection with her alleged gang rape in Durgapur, West Bengal. This brings the total number of arrests to six. The accused accompanied the victim when she left a medical college campus to get food. Five others were previously apprehended.

In a significant development, authorities arrested a suspect connected to the gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, West Bengal, bringing the total number apprehended to six.

The friend of the victim, who accompanied her on the evening of the incident, was arrested after his incoherent responses during interrogation raised suspicions.

The unfortunate event, occurring on October 10, saw the second-year medical student from Jaleswar, Odisha, assaulted after leaving the campus to fetch food with the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

