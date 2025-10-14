Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee's Generous Contribution to WBSDMA Amid North Bengal Crisis

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has donated Rs 1 lakh to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority fund to assist in rescue and relief operations for flood and landslide victims in north Bengal, where 32 people died and thousands were displaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:45 IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has taken a noteworthy step by donating Rs 1 lakh to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority (WBSDMA) fund. This contribution aims to bolster rescue and relief efforts following the catastrophic floods and landslides in North Bengal.

The natural calamities in the northern part of West Bengal have claimed 32 lives and left countless homeless. In response, Banerjee has urged the public to join in supporting those affected by contributing to the WBSDMA fund.

Emphasizing the need for community support, Banerjee stated that every generous act can make a significant difference in these trying times, encouraging widespread donations to aid recovery efforts.

