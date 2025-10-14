Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Revival of Electoral Fraud Case

The Supreme Court has overturned a decision that nullified a criminal complaint against four individuals linked to the use of a false Scheduled Caste certificate during the 2008 Madhya Pradesh assembly election. The complaint, initially filed in 2014, accused one individual of obtaining the certificate to contest as a reserved category candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:51 IST
Supreme Court Orders Revival of Electoral Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned a previous order that dismissed a criminal complaint against four individuals involved in the alleged use of a false Scheduled Caste certificate for the 2008 Madhya Pradesh assembly election. The court directed the complaint be reinstated and swiftly concluded within a year.

The bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan, criticized the Madhya Pradesh High Court for conducting what it termed a 'mini trial' when it initially quashed the complaint in 2014. The bench emphasized that it is too early to dismiss the prosecution, pointing to the necessity of a full trial and evidence evaluation.

The contested complaint accused one individual of falsely claiming 'Sansi' caste affiliation, aided by others, during the election. The apex court noted that out of the 12 accused, the trial court had only proceeded against four, reflecting a mindful judicial approach to the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tensions

Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tension...

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

 Global
3
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
4
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025