Supreme Court Orders Revival of Electoral Fraud Case

The Supreme Court has overturned a previous order that dismissed a criminal complaint against four individuals involved in the alleged use of a false Scheduled Caste certificate for the 2008 Madhya Pradesh assembly election. The court directed the complaint be reinstated and swiftly concluded within a year.

The bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan, criticized the Madhya Pradesh High Court for conducting what it termed a 'mini trial' when it initially quashed the complaint in 2014. The bench emphasized that it is too early to dismiss the prosecution, pointing to the necessity of a full trial and evidence evaluation.

The contested complaint accused one individual of falsely claiming 'Sansi' caste affiliation, aided by others, during the election. The apex court noted that out of the 12 accused, the trial court had only proceeded against four, reflecting a mindful judicial approach to the allegations.

