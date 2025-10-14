Left Menu

Uttarakhand Employment Boost: Dhami's Transparent Governance

Over the past four years, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has helped secure 26,500 government jobs for youth in Uttarakhand. This achievement, surpassing previous administrations, is attributed to strict anti-corruption measures. Despite opposition criticism, Dhami stresses his commitment to merit-based recruitment and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:34 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a record achievement of securing 26,500 government jobs for youth in the state over the past four years. This figure not only exceeds previous administrations but also showcases the success of Dhami's anti-corruption measures in recruitment processes.

In a ceremony distributing appointment letters to 1,456 newly selected candidates, Dhami highlighted the transformation initiated by his government. He emphasized that strict anti-cheating laws have made recruitment processes transparent, allowing deserving candidates to secure positions based on merit alone.

Despite facing criticism from the opposition, Dhami remains steadfast in his commitment to merit-based recruitment. He reaffirmed his dedication to ensuring a corruption-free system that secures the future of Uttarakhand's youth, emphasizing that any conspiracies to undermine this progress will not succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

