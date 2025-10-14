Left Menu

Gaza's Struggles: Aid Delays and Political Tensions Amid Hamas Resurgence

Israel delayed aid to Gaza, citing slow hostage recovery by Hamas. Meanwhile, Hamas resumed control, executing men in public. President Trump supports this temporary order, despite Israeli demands for disarmament. Aid and humanitarian efforts remain hindered as ceasefire challenges persist in the war-torn region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsened Tuesday as Israel deferred aid and maintained a closed border, citing Hamas's sluggishness in returning deceased hostages. The militant group's forces reasserted dominance by publicly executing men, complicating efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire under U.S. President Donald Trump's peace initiative.

Despite Trump's endorsement of Hamas's provisional control, Israeli officials stress that disarmament remains a non-negotiable condition for peace. As the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates, aid convoys are yet to operate at full capacity, and the border crossing to Egypt stays sealed, delaying medical evacuations.

While some progress was made with the exchange of hostages, significant obstacles persist. The visible presence of Hamas fighters underscores the difficulties in transitioning from a ceasefire to a lasting peace. The international community continues to monitor Gaza's rebuilding amidst ongoing political and security challenges.

