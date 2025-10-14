Bribery and Corruption: Unveiling the Vasai-Virar Civic Scandal

A massive corruption scandal has come to light in Vasai-Virar with the former civic chief, Anil Pawar, at the center. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet indicating that Pawar acted as a key figure in enabling unauthorized constructions, pocketing more than Rs 169 crore in bribes during his tenure.

The illegal activities involved the construction of 41 buildings on government and private land, orchestrated by Sitaram Gupta and his relative Arun Gupta, both builders and associated with political circles. These constructions disregarded legal permissions, exposing buyers to fraudulent deals.

The ED revealed that the proceeds from these illicit activities were channeled into luxury items and real estate investments, highlighting a money laundering operation. The investigation continues with several individuals, including Pawar, under arrest and more charges expected as details unfold.