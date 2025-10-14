Israel Implements New Limits on Gaza Aid Trucks

The Israeli government has informed the United Nations of a decision to reduce the number of aid trucks permitted to enter the Gaza Strip to 300, which is half of the initially agreed number. This development was confirmed by a U.N. spokesperson and stems from a note issued by COGAT, the Israeli military wing overseeing the coordination of aid flows into Gaza.

Originally, COGAT had expected approximately 600 aid trucks to pass into Gaza daily during the ceasefire period. However, the new restrictions arise due to allegations that Hamas violated a previous agreement, specifically concerning the release of hostage bodies.

Additionally, Israel will not allow fuel or gas into the enclave, except for narrowly defined humanitarian infrastructure needs. The limitations come at a critical time when the flow of aid is needed to alleviate significant humanitarian concerns in Gaza, exacerbating an already tense ceasefire situation.

