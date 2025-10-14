Left Menu

Israel Implements New Limits on Gaza Aid Trucks

Israel informed the U.N. it will allow only 300 aid trucks, half the initially agreed number, into Gaza. No fuel or gas will be permitted, save for humanitarian needs. The restrictions follow alleged violations by Hamas, impacting vital aid during a tense ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:07 IST
Israel Implements New Limits on Gaza Aid Trucks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli government has informed the United Nations of a decision to reduce the number of aid trucks permitted to enter the Gaza Strip to 300, which is half of the initially agreed number. This development was confirmed by a U.N. spokesperson and stems from a note issued by COGAT, the Israeli military wing overseeing the coordination of aid flows into Gaza.

Originally, COGAT had expected approximately 600 aid trucks to pass into Gaza daily during the ceasefire period. However, the new restrictions arise due to allegations that Hamas violated a previous agreement, specifically concerning the release of hostage bodies.

Additionally, Israel will not allow fuel or gas into the enclave, except for narrowly defined humanitarian infrastructure needs. The limitations come at a critical time when the flow of aid is needed to alleviate significant humanitarian concerns in Gaza, exacerbating an already tense ceasefire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
2
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
3
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru
4
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025