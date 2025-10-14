Left Menu

Police Clash Over Custody in Rajasthan Election Forgery Case

Tensions flared between Punjab and Chandigarh police over the custody of Navneet Chaturvedi, accused of submitting Rajya Sabha nominations with forged signatures. The skirmish followed his detention outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The incident highlights political rifts ahead of the Rajya Sabha bypoll on October 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions mounted between Punjab and Chandigarh police Tuesday in a high-stakes face-off over Navneet Chaturvedi, who is mired in controversy for reportedly filing Rajya Sabha nominations using forged signatures. The incident occurred post-rejection of his papers as he emerged from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

A vehicle from Chandigarh Police was intercepted near Sukhna Lake by Rupnagar police officials aiming to arrest Chaturvedi. This led to a physical confrontation between the two forces before Chaturvedi was taken away to Sector 3 Police Station. The situation drew significant public attention, amplified by a viral video.

Punjab minister Aman Arora leveled accusations against the central government for subverting democratic processes and expressed frustration at Chandigarh Police's 'VIP treatment' of the accused. The Rajya Sabha bypoll, set for October 24, comes after the vacancy left by Sanjeev Arora, now a minister in Punjab's Cabinet.

