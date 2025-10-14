West Bengal Speeds Up Voter Booth Mapping Ahead of Diwali

The Chief Electoral Office in West Bengal is intensifying efforts to complete voter booth mapping, focusing on various districts, including Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, and Alipurduar. Information from these regions has already been uploaded to the Election Commission's website, marking significant progress in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Booth mapping progress varies across districts: Paschim Medinipur is at 62.94%, Jhargram 51.36%, and Alipurduar 53.73%. Additional mapping is underway in regions like Purulia, Kalimpong, Malda, and Kolkata Uttar. The North 24 Parganas has reached 45% completion, while South 24 Parganas ranges from 50 to 55%.

The accelerated mapping, following the 2002 SIR framework, aims to be completed before the Diwali holidays on October 18. District Magistrates, doubling as Election Officers, are tasked with hastening the process, with an informal target previously set for October 15.