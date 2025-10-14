Left Menu

West Bengal Speeds Up Voter Booth Mapping Ahead of Diwali

In West Bengal, the Chief Electoral Officer's office is expediting voter booth mapping in several districts as part of the Special Intensive Revision. Data from Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, and Alipurduar is already online, while efforts continue elsewhere. The initiative aims to complete before Diwali.

Updated: 14-10-2025 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Electoral Office in West Bengal is intensifying efforts to complete voter booth mapping, focusing on various districts, including Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, and Alipurduar. Information from these regions has already been uploaded to the Election Commission's website, marking significant progress in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Booth mapping progress varies across districts: Paschim Medinipur is at 62.94%, Jhargram 51.36%, and Alipurduar 53.73%. Additional mapping is underway in regions like Purulia, Kalimpong, Malda, and Kolkata Uttar. The North 24 Parganas has reached 45% completion, while South 24 Parganas ranges from 50 to 55%.

The accelerated mapping, following the 2002 SIR framework, aims to be completed before the Diwali holidays on October 18. District Magistrates, doubling as Election Officers, are tasked with hastening the process, with an informal target previously set for October 15.

