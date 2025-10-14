Punjab's Water Battle: AAP Accuses Centre of Undermining Rights

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly criticized the BJP-led Central government for its proposal to make Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan permanent members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), branding the move as a direct attack on Punjab's rights. AAP spokesperson Neel Garg alleged that the Centre's decision compromises Punjab's constitutional and riparian rights.

According to the AAP, the BJP has been systematically working to reduce Punjab's influence over the BBMB, which manages the water and power supply from the Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects. Currently, Punjab and Haryana are the only permanent members. Garg accused the government of maintaining an anti-Punjab mindset, alleging repeated attempts to undermine Punjab's control over its resources.

In addition to the membership issue, AAP has also criticized the BJP for failing to provide promised flood relief funds to Punjab. Despite assurances of Rs 1,600 crore in aid, the AAP claims that Punjab has received no new funds. They also condemned specific BJP leaders for aligning with central directives instead of supporting Punjab's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)