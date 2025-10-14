Left Menu

Punjab's Water Battle: AAP Accuses Centre of Undermining Rights

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized the BJP-led Centre's move to include Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan as permanent members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board. AAP claims that this undermines Punjab's rights and is an attempt to weaken its control over water and power resources. They vow to oppose the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:50 IST
Punjab's Water Battle: AAP Accuses Centre of Undermining Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly criticized the BJP-led Central government for its proposal to make Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan permanent members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), branding the move as a direct attack on Punjab's rights. AAP spokesperson Neel Garg alleged that the Centre's decision compromises Punjab's constitutional and riparian rights.

According to the AAP, the BJP has been systematically working to reduce Punjab's influence over the BBMB, which manages the water and power supply from the Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects. Currently, Punjab and Haryana are the only permanent members. Garg accused the government of maintaining an anti-Punjab mindset, alleging repeated attempts to undermine Punjab's control over its resources.

In addition to the membership issue, AAP has also criticized the BJP for failing to provide promised flood relief funds to Punjab. Despite assurances of Rs 1,600 crore in aid, the AAP claims that Punjab has received no new funds. They also condemned specific BJP leaders for aligning with central directives instead of supporting Punjab's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
2
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
3
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru
4
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025