Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Fake Encounter: Officers Suspended

Two police officers were suspended following allegations of a staged encounter. After an attempted robbery case in Mursan, a suspect was injured during the encounter, sparking controversy. Following family and political pressure, the investigation was reassigned to ensure impartiality.

Two police officers faced suspension on Tuesday amid allegations of involvement in a staged encounter case. The incident relates to an attempted robbery that occurred in Mursan on October 9. Authorities arrested two individuals after a confrontation in which one suspect sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

The family of the injured suspect, alongside several political entities, accused the police of fabricating the encounter and demanded a fair investigation. Consequently, the officers' suspensions were ordered after the family met with the Superintendent of Police (SP) on the same day.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha confirmed the suspension of Mamta Singh, the then-Station House Officer of Mursan Police Station, and Mukesh Kumar, an Inspector from the Anti-Theft Team. The case investigation has been transferred to the Station House Officer of Hathras Gate Police Station to maintain impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

