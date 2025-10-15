Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case
A BJP youth wing leader, Dev Singh Bagdwal, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in Haridwar. The incident sparked political controversy, with the Congress attacking the BJP over its 'Beti Bachao' slogan, while the BJP promised strict action against the accused.
Police in Haridwar arrested Dev Singh Bagdwal, a former district general secretary of BJP's youth wing, for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl. After tracing the victim's phone, authorities rescued her and the accused was taken into custody under POCSO Act charges.
The incident ignited political tensions, with Congress criticizing the ruling BJP's 'Beti Bachao' slogan, suggesting it now means 'save the daughter from BJP leaders.' The case coincides with previous controversies involving BJP leaders, intensifying opposition rhetoric.
The BJP, defending itself, labeled the situation as deplorable and assured exemplary punishment for the guilty, regardless of party allegiance. State BJP spokesperson Khajan Das reiterated the party's commitment to safeguarding women and children and condemned attempts to politicize the incident.
