Historic Moscow Talks: Sharaa and Putin to Shape Syria's Future

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, marking a significant diplomatic engagement since Sharaa's rebel forces ousted Bashar al-Assad last year.

The meeting, first reported by Syrian state news agency SANA, will delve into regional developments and collaborative efforts between Syria and Russia. Notably, the potential extradition of Assad for trial will be a focal point, emphasizing the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Sharaa, a former al Qaeda leader who led the Damascus takeover, will also discuss Russia's military presence in Syria. This visit underscores ongoing efforts to maintain Russian-Syrian relations, with Moscow having previously granted Assad asylum after his escape.

