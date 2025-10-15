Historic Moscow Talks: Sharaa and Putin to Shape Syria's Future
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow marking his first visit since leading rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad. This meeting will address regional developments, Syria-Russia cooperation, and Assad's extradition for trial. Sharaa previously installed a new government in Damascus after leading a rebel movement.
The meeting, first reported by Syrian state news agency SANA, will delve into regional developments and collaborative efforts between Syria and Russia. Notably, the potential extradition of Assad for trial will be a focal point, emphasizing the evolving geopolitical landscape.
Sharaa, a former al Qaeda leader who led the Damascus takeover, will also discuss Russia's military presence in Syria. This visit underscores ongoing efforts to maintain Russian-Syrian relations, with Moscow having previously granted Assad asylum after his escape.
