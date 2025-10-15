Left Menu

Congo and Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebel Group Moves Towards Ceasefire

The M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, has agreed to form an oversight body for a potential ceasefire in eastern Congo. The agreement, mediated by Qatar, aims to end prolonged conflict. The oversight committee will include Congo, M23, and regional representatives, with the UN providing logistical support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma(Congo) | Updated: 15-10-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 01:47 IST
Congo and Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebel Group Moves Towards Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The M23 rebel group, supported by Rwanda, has taken a significant step towards peace in eastern Congo, agreeing to establish an oversight body for a potential permanent ceasefire. This development marks progress after weeks of stalled negotiations aimed at halting decades-long violence in the region.

The ceasefire agreement was finalized in Doha through Qatari mediation, as confirmed by Congolese government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya. M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka also acknowledged the agreement, which includes forming a ceasefire-monitoring body with representatives from Congo, M23, and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.

The new oversight body is set to convene within seven days, with support from the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, which will offer logistical aid. This initiative comes as Congo and M23 strive for a broader peace deal, despite earlier setbacks and accusations of ceasefire breaches by both sides.

