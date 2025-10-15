Evacuation Orders in Northeastern Ukraine as Tensions Escalate

Authorities in northeastern Ukraine have ordered the evacuation of families from dozens of villages near Kupiansk, in response to a deteriorating security situation amid intensified Russian military activity.

Kupiansk, a pivotal city in the ongoing conflict, has experienced continuous attacks and strategic advances by Russian forces. The situation has prompted urgent evacuation measures, initially affecting 27 localities, but later expanded to 40, with families urged to relocate immediately.

The city, initially captured by Russia during the early days of the 2022 invasion, was later reclaimed by Ukrainian troops, and has remained a focal point in the protracted conflict. Ukrainian and Russian officials presented contrasting views on strategic gains across the frontline areas that span over 1,200 kilometers.

(With inputs from agencies.)