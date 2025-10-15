Fed's Powell Balances Economy Amid Risks, as Trump Eyes China Trade Changes

In a crucial development, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered remarks addressing the challenges in balancing economic growth, inflation, and employment, exacerbated by disruptions in government data flow due to a shutdown. This coincides with discussions on potential policy adjustments targeting tariff and immigration impacts before the Fed's forthcoming meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering ending certain trade relations with China, particularly involving cooking oil. Trump's pronouncement comes amid allegations that China's actions against American soybean farmers amount to economic hostility, threatening a shift in long-standing trade practices.

In related health news, the U.S. has introduced new COVID-19 vaccination guidelines that have led to decreased immunization rates, with some Americans encountering obstacles in accessing pharmacies. This downturn occurs as the country navigates evolving health protocols and the impact of conflicting guidance on public adherence to vaccination efforts.

