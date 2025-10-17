Left Menu

Kolkata Police restricts firecracker use between 8-10 pm on Kali Puja, Diwali

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:34 IST
People will be allowed to burst eco-friendly green firecrackers in Kolkata between 8 pm and 10 pm during Kali Puja and Diwali on October 20, a senior officer said on Friday.

A notification issued by Kolkata Police said citizens will only be allowed to burst eco-friendly green firecrackers between 8 PM and 10 PM on October 20.

On Chhath Puja (October 28), fireworks will be permitted between 6 am and 8 am, the notification said.

''Violation of the stipulated time slots will invite penal action,'' the police warned.

The directive comes in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court, and the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

Police stations across the city have been instructed to intensify monitoring and enforcement, the senior officer said.

According to data shared by Kolkata Police, as of Thursday, the city police have seized 2,572 kg of illegal fireworks and arrested four individuals in 21 cases.

Earlier operations between September 20 and October 9 led to three arrests and the seizure of 425 kg of banned items. In total, police have confiscated 2,996 kg of illegal firecrackers in 29 cases, with seven arrests made so far.

