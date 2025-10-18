UPDATE 1-UN, US slap sanctions on Haiti gang leader and ex-security chief

The United Nations and U.S. on Friday announced fresh sanctions on a former Haitian palace security chief and the leader of a downtown Port-au-Prince gang, as the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to renew its sanctions regime.

The sanctions target Bel Air gang leader Kempes Sanon and Dimitri Herard, who headed palace security at the time of President Jovenel Moise's 2021 assassination and escaped prison during a mass jailbreak last year. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Haitian police and gangs have been locked in a years-long conflict that has seen violent criminal groups take control of most of the capital and expand to other parts of the country, displacing over 1.3 million people and killing thousands. The U.N. sanctions plan aims to, via travel bans, asset freezes, and an arms embargo, reduce the funding and firearms reaching Haitian gangs. However, illegal arms continue to flow into the Caribbean nation, largely via ports in Florida and its Dominican land border.

It aims to work alongside a security deployment mandated to help Haitian police restore security that has largely stalled due to a lack of contributions and resources. KEY QUOTES

"Haiti views the sanctions regime as an effective instrument of deterrence and justice, if it is properly applied and respected," Haiti's U.N. representative Ericq Pierre told the Security Council. "Given the current situation, the results are mixed," he added. "Haiti continues to be regularly supplied with heavy weapons and ammunition coming from abroad. We therefore make an urgent appeal to every state, particularly Haiti's neighbors, to exercise utmost vigilance in controlling the transfer of arms."

The U.S. and U.N. accused Herard of facilitating arms trafficking to Haitian gangs and Sanon, whose gang counts an estimated 150 people, of helping consolidate the influence of the powerful Viv Ansanm gang alliance. CONTEXT

Sanon leads the Bel Air gang, which controls a part of downtown Port-au-Prince that has seen some of the worst violence, including a series of massacres perpetrated by an alliance of gangs led by Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier. The area had historically resisted Cherizier's alliance, now known as Viv Ansanm, but after Sanon took control, he joined it.

Herard has, since his 2024 escape, faced rumors of involvement in drug trafficking, a key source of funding for gangs, but has in recent video messages denied these accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)