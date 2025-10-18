Left Menu

IPS officer, 6 others booked for 'dowry harassment' after complaint by doctor wife

The complaint further alleged that the IPS officer had relationships with other women and threatened to abandon her when confronted.The investigation is underway and statements of the complainant and accused will be recorded soon, the station in charge added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-10-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 09:58 IST
IPS officer, 6 others booked for 'dowry harassment' after complaint by doctor wife
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against a Karnataka-cadre IPS officer and six others on charges of dowry harassment, domestic violence and other offences. The complaint was lodged by his wife, who is doctor based in Noida, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the complaint was filed by Kriti Singh, a resident of Sector 128 in Noida, against her husband Shivanshu Rajput, a 2019-batch IPS officer posted in Bengaluru, along with his father, mother, brother, sister-in-law and two friends.

''The FIR has been registered under sections 85, 115(2), 352, 351(2), 3(5), and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961,'' Bhupendra Kumar, Station In-charge of Sector 126 Police Station, told PTI.

In her 41-page complaint filed on October 16, Singh alleged that she was subjected to dowry demands and physical as well as mental harassment since her marriage in December 2021, which took place at a five-star hotel in Agra. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

She claimed her family spent over Rs 2 crore on the wedding, including jewellery and other expenses, but her in-laws continued to demand more dowry. The complaint further alleged that the IPS officer had relationships with other women and threatened to abandon her when confronted.

''The investigation is underway and statements of the complainant and accused will be recorded soon,'' the station in charge added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

 India
2
HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

 India
3
Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

 India
4
Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB president

Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB presiden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025