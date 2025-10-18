Left Menu

Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-10-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 11:51 IST
Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit here on Saturday, officials said.

According to an official statement, this is not only a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide a new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

BrahMos Aerospace, the manufacturer of the BrahMos supersonic missile system, has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new integration and test facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, the statement said.

This state-of-the-art unit, which was inaugurated on May 11, 2025, houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian armed forces.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and various officials were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

 India
2
Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

 India
3
Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB president

Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB presiden...

 India
4
Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB president

Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB presiden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025