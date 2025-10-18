Left Menu

Man dies by suicide in Beed; note cites 'delay' in granting ST status to Dhangar community

A 33-year-old man from Maharashtras Beed district allegedly died by suicide, apparently frustrated over the delay in granting ST Scheduled Tribe status to the Dhangar community, an official said.Yogesh Baban Chaure, a resident of Madalmohi in Gevrai tehsil, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home late Friday night.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 18-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 18:49 IST
A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Beed district allegedly died by suicide, apparently frustrated over the "delay" in granting ST (Scheduled Tribe) status to the Dhangar community, an official said.

Yogesh Baban Chaure, a resident of Madalmohi in Gevrai tehsil, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home late Friday night. His body was discovered around 8.30 am on Saturday, said the official.

A note recovered from Chaure's pocket talked about his disappointment over the "delay" in bringing the Dhangar community under the ST category for reservation, police said. Chaure is survived by his wife and brother. A case has been registered at the Gevrai police station, and a probe is underway, the official added. The Dhangar community, traditionally shepherds and cattle-rearers, constitutes nearly 9 per cent of the state's population. They currently get 3.5 per cent reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category within the OBC quota. However, the community has been demanding ST status, arguing that their socio-economic conditions are similar to those of the Scheduled Tribes.

