Two Rajasthan govt officials caught red handed accepting bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, arrested

The Anti-Corruption-Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan's Kota unit arrested Baran municipal council commissioner and the assistant fire officer of the council on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a trader, officials said.

The commissioner, Moti Shankar Nagar, and assistant fire officer, Uvesh Sheikh, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to refrain from interfering in his business activities, Additional Director General of Police, ACB, Smita Shrivastava said.

The ACB, Kota, acting on trader's complaint, verified the allegations and subsequently laid a trap on Saturday.

The team led by ASP Vijay Swarnkar caught Uvesh Sheikh accepting Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant in his office at Baran city. Subsequently, the team detained commissioner Moti Shankar Nagar from his residence.

The commissioner had deputed Uvesh Sheikh to accept the bribe. Both officials during verification were confirmed demanding bribe of Rs 5 lakh, which eventually was settled at Rs 2.5 lakhs, the ASP said.

Sheikh was held red-handed with the bribe while Nagar was detained from his residence.

Following initial interrogation, both were booked under relevant sections of anti-corruption law and arrested, he said.

Search operations are underway at Nagar's paternal house in Tonk district, his residence at Kota and at Sheikh's house in Baran, the officer said. The two men would be produced before an ACB court on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)