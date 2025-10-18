Left Menu

Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat escapes unhurt after car meets with accident in Meerut

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 18-10-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 23:59 IST
Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat escapes unhurt after car meets with accident in Meerut
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday had a narrow escape after his car met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Raghavendra Mishra, told PTI that the accident occurred between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on NH-58 near Kharoli, when Rawat's convoy was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.

A man suddenly came in front of a police escort vehicle, forcing it to apply brake, due to which the vehicles following it rammed into each other, including the chief minister's car, the SP said.

Police accompanying the Congress leader removed Rawat from the damaged vehicle, placed him in another car, after which the convoy proceeded towards Dehradun, the officer said.

The former chief minister escaped unhurt, while a head constable travelling in the escort vehicle suffered minor injuries, Mishra said. Local Congress leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh also said that Rawat was safe and the prompt action by police and prevented a major mishap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Egypt
2
India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

 Australia
3
HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

 India
4
Five arrested in Odisha's Khurda with brown sugar

Five arrested in Odisha's Khurda with brown sugar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025