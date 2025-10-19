Left Menu

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, says Qatar

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, Qatars Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. Delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan were in Doha for talks to resolve the crisis. The talks were mediated by Qatar and Turkey.Both the governments had sent their defence ministers to lead the talks, which, Pakistan said, would focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the border.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-10-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 06:39 IST
  • Pakistan

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. This follows more than a week of fighting that has killed dozens of people and injured hundreds. Delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan were in Doha for talks to resolve the crisis. The talks were mediated by Qatar and Turkey.

Both the governments had sent their defence ministers to lead the talks, which, Pakistan said, would focus on ''immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the border.''

