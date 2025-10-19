Left Menu

'Drunk' flier held for touching woman inappropriately on flight

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-10-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 11:50 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly touching a 38-year-old woman IT professional inappropriately on a flight from Chennai to Hyderabad, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday when the man in his mid 40s, working in Chennai, was travelling to Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad and was allegedly drunk, they said.

The woman was sitting beside her husband while the accused passenger was sitting next to them on the flight.

The couple had fallen asleep and when the flight was to land at the airport here she found someone touching her inappropriately and noticed the man's hand and raised an alarm, police said.

After the flight landed, the woman lodged a complaint with RGIA police based on which a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, a police official said.

The accused, who was subsequently arrested, claimed he accidentally touched her, police said. A further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

