2 PVTG children killed, 3 injured after water tank collapses in Jharkhand's Godda
The debris was removed but two of them died, Pahariya said.He said all five children belong to the Pahariya tribe, which is a particularly vulnerable tribal group.
- Country:
- India
Two children from a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) were killed, and three others were injured after a concrete water tank collapsed on them while they were bathing underneath it in Jharkhand's Godda district on Sunday, an official said.
The incident took place in Dahubeda village in Sundar Pahari police station area.
All five children, aged between five and nine years, were taken to Sadar hospital in Godda where doctors declared two of them brought dead, the official added.
''The condition of one child is stated to be critical and the child has been referred to a hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur,'' Godda Deputy Commissioner Anjali Yadav said.
She said the incident would be probed.
''The administration is providing medical facilities to the injured,'' she added.
Baijnath Pahariya, a relative of an injured child, said the village water tank was overflowing and the five children were bathing with the water flowing down through a pipe.
''All of a sudden, the concrete tank broke and collapsed on the children. Three children were buried under the debris. The debris was removed but two of them died,'' Pahariya said.
He said all five children belong to the Pahariya tribe, which is a particularly vulnerable tribal group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dahubeda
- PVTG
- Jharkhand
- Sundar Pahari
- Pahariya
- Sadar
- Bihar
- Anjali Yadav
- Baijnath Pahariya
- Godda
ALSO READ
Bihar polls: Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap booked for MCC violation
Bihar polls: RJD women's wing chief to contest as an Independent against party candidate in Parihar
Bihar polls: JD(U) withdraws candidature of ex-MP in favour of original nominee in Amour seat
Mathura: Banke Bihari temple's treasury room opens after 54 years
NDA's Show of Strength: PM Modi to hold rallies in Bihar on October 24 and 30