2 PVTG children killed, 3 injured after water tank collapses in Jharkhand's Godda

He said all five children belong to the Pahariya tribe, which is a particularly vulnerable tribal group.

Two children from a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) were killed, and three others were injured after a concrete water tank collapsed on them while they were bathing underneath it in Jharkhand's Godda district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place in Dahubeda village in Sundar Pahari police station area.

All five children, aged between five and nine years, were taken to Sadar hospital in Godda where doctors declared two of them brought dead, the official added.

''The condition of one child is stated to be critical and the child has been referred to a hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur,'' Godda Deputy Commissioner Anjali Yadav said.

She said the incident would be probed.

''The administration is providing medical facilities to the injured,'' she added.

Baijnath Pahariya, a relative of an injured child, said the village water tank was overflowing and the five children were bathing with the water flowing down through a pipe.

''All of a sudden, the concrete tank broke and collapsed on the children. Three children were buried under the debris. The debris was removed but two of them died,'' Pahariya said.

He said all five children belong to the Pahariya tribe, which is a particularly vulnerable tribal group.

