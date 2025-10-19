Two drug peddling networks busted in Jammu, 4 women among 8 held

The Jammu police have busted two major drug peddling networks and arrest of eight peddlers, including four women, along with heroin worth crores of rupees, an official said on Sunday.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh said the drug peddling gangs were busted in Rajiv Nagar and R S Pura areas of Jammu following investigation of separate cases.

With this, over 18 drug peddlers including some residents of Punjab who were living here as tenants were arrested in the past few weeks, dealing a severe blow to organised crime.

He said notorious drug peddler Vishal Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, was arrested along with 275 grams of heroin and an electronic weighing machine.

His questioning led to the arrest of Reena and recovery of 55 grams of heroin, weighing machine and Rs 33,490 from her house in Rajiv Nagar, he said, adding their three more women associates -- Sheetal, Payal and Kajal -- were also arrested and 13 grams of heroin, two weighing machines and Rs 3050 were seized from them.

In another drug bust, Singh said three drug peddlers -- Inderjeet and Vishal Kumar of Punjab and Jagdish Raj -- were arrested from Chak Talab area of R S Pura. 186 grams of heroin was seized from them.

