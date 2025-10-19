Left Menu

Two police personnel among three killed in clash in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three people, including two police personnel, were killed on Sunday in an exchange of fire in northwest Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The clash occurred in Paniyala area of Ghazni Khel tehsil, Lakki Marwat district.Two personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were conducting a raid on an armed suspect.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:38 IST
Three people, including two police personnel, were killed on Sunday in an exchange of fire in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The clash occurred in Paniyala area of Ghazni Khel tehsil, Lakki Marwat district.

Two personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were conducting a raid on an armed suspect. The suspect resisted during the operation, leading to the clash between the two sides.

Police have launched a search operation to nab the accomplices of the suspect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

