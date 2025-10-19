Left Menu

UP: 1 killed, 1 injured in blast at firecracker storage unit in Etah

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:47 IST
UP: 1 killed, 1 injured in blast at firecracker storage unit in Etah
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and another injured after an explosion at a firecracker warehouse here on Sunday, officials said.

The blast occurred near Bagwala Chowraha, and demolished four nearby shops while the roofs of two adjacent homes collapsed due to its intensity. The deceased's identity is yet to be ascertained, police said.

''Rescue operations are underway. One body has been recovered, and efforts are on to ensure that no one is trapped under the debris,'' Circle Officer Rajesh Singh said.

Sanju Lodhi (40), who sustained injuries in the blast, has been admitted to the district medical college in a serious condition, Singh said.

''The warehouse run by Rais Khan was located about 100 metres from the main crossing, and had just opened for Diwali sales,'' Pramod Kumar Singh, an eyewitness, said.

Officials said a similar explosion occurred a few years ago at the same location, killing five people.

The area has been sealed off, and rescue efforts are underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

 Israel
2
Yen eases as dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

Yen eases as dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to lowest in a year, backs calls for more stimulus

WRAPUP 1-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to lowest in a year, backs calls for mo...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-China September rare earth magnet exports fall 6% from a seven-month high

UPDATE 1-China September rare earth magnet exports fall 6% from a seven-mont...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025