UP: 1 killed, 1 injured in blast at firecracker storage unit in Etah

A man was killed and another injured after an explosion at a firecracker warehouse here on Sunday, officials said.

The blast occurred near Bagwala Chowraha, and demolished four nearby shops while the roofs of two adjacent homes collapsed due to its intensity. The deceased's identity is yet to be ascertained, police said.

''Rescue operations are underway. One body has been recovered, and efforts are on to ensure that no one is trapped under the debris,'' Circle Officer Rajesh Singh said.

Sanju Lodhi (40), who sustained injuries in the blast, has been admitted to the district medical college in a serious condition, Singh said.

''The warehouse run by Rais Khan was located about 100 metres from the main crossing, and had just opened for Diwali sales,'' Pramod Kumar Singh, an eyewitness, said.

Officials said a similar explosion occurred a few years ago at the same location, killing five people.

The area has been sealed off, and rescue efforts are underway, police said.

