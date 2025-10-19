Left Menu

This year's Chhath festival will set new benchmark for grandeur in Delhi: CM Gupta

Gupta instructed officials to ensure robust arrangements for security, sanitation, water supply, traffic, lighting, and medical assistance at all Chhath ghats.The Delhi government is fully committed to ensuring that this years Chhath festival is celebrated in a grander, safer, and more organised manner than ever before, the chief minister said.Delhis Minister for Development and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, was also present during the inspection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the government is fully committed to ensuring that this year's Chhath festival is celebrated in a grander, safer, and more organised manner than ever before.

Gupta said this year's Chhath Mahaparv will be special and memorable for the people of Delhi, according to an official statement. Just as this year's Diwali is being celebrated in an unprecedented manner, the Chhath festival too will set a new benchmark for grandeur and orderliness in the capital, the chief minister said.

She visited Vasudev Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna near Kashmere Gate to inspect preparations for the upcoming festival, the statement said.

During her visit, she reviewed the ongoing works related to cleanliness, levelling, lighting, security, and amenities for devotees, and issued necessary directions to officials. Gupta instructed officials to ensure robust arrangements for security, sanitation, water supply, traffic, lighting, and medical assistance at all Chhath ghats.

''The Delhi government is fully committed to ensuring that this year's Chhath festival is celebrated in a grander, safer, and more organised manner than ever before,'' the chief minister said.

Delhi's Minister for Development and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, was also present during the inspection. Chief Minister Gupta said that water of the Yamuna river has become cleaner, with no trace of foam or other forms of pollution. She added that cleaning and levelling work at the ghats is being carried out continuously using JCB machines.

Gupta said that all ministers, MLAs, and officials of the Delhi government are personally supervising preparations on the ground. She said that the government is carrying out cleanliness and levelling work at all ghats from Palla to Kalindi Kunj on a war-footing.

