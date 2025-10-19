J&K Police arrests five absconders from Budgam, Pulwama
Tightening the noose around persons evading the law, Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested five absconders from Budgam and Pulwama districts, officials said on Sunday.Noor Mohammad Gojri was wanted in Baramulla in a rape case registered at the Kunzer police station.
- Country:
- India
Tightening the noose around persons evading the law, Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested five absconders from Budgam and Pulwama districts, officials said on Sunday.
Noor Mohammad Gojri was wanted in Baramulla in a rape case registered at the Kunzer police station. He was absconding since 2008.
''Acting on credible intelligence, a team from Kunzer police station traced and arrested the accused from Beerwah, Budgam, during a late-night operation. The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway,'' a police spokesman said.
In the Awantipora area of Pulwama district, non-bailable warrants were issued against four absconders -- Yawar Manzoor Sofi, Muzamil Rasool Wagay, Farooq Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Shafi Wani -- who were involved in different cases registered at the Pampore police station, the spokeman said.
A special team headed by the Pampore SHO arrested the accused persons from different areas, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
J-K: National Conference fields Agha Syed Mehmood for Budgam assembly bypoll
Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP leader slams party
Assembly bypoll: NC offers to back Cong in Nagrota, name candidate for Budgam in 2 days
First-ever rail consignment of Industrial salt reaches Kashmir from Gujarat
Fit India to organise 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' and 'Pedal to Plant' cycling expeditions from Oct 31