Left Menu

Bihar polls: Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap booked for MCC violation

RJD supremo Lalu Prasads elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has been booked for violating the model code of conduct MCC during the filing of his nomination papers from the Mahua assembly seat in Bihars Vaishali district, police said on Sunday According to a statement issued by the district police, the Circle Officer of Mahua lodged a complaint with the police station concerned after a video, which went viral on social media, showed Yadav using a SUV, bearing a police logo and a beacon light, during a procession for submitting his documents on October 16.

PTI | Hajipur | Updated: 20-10-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 00:06 IST
Bihar polls: Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap booked for MCC violation
  • Country:
  • India

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has been booked for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the filing of his nomination papers from the Mahua assembly seat in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Sunday According to a statement issued by the district police, the Circle Officer of Mahua lodged a complaint with the police station concerned after a video, which went viral on social media, showed Yadav using a SUV, bearing a police logo and a beacon light, during a procession for submitting his documents on October 16. ''It was thoroughly examined and found that the police logo and beacon light used on the vehicle were a private one. Therefore, a case was registered for violation of the election code of conduct,'' it said. Yadav floated the party after being expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father for six years, as he reportedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman. He, however, deleted the Facebook post later with a claim that his page was 'hacked'. Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his ''irresponsible behaviour''.

A few days later, after his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav had alleged that there was a ''conspiracy'' to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee says

South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee ...

 South Korea
2
Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

 Global
4
China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025