Left Menu

Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in effect

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was still in effect. Israel said an earlier attack killed two of its soldiers. The Israeli military later said on Sunday the ceasefire in Gaza had resumed.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 06:17 IST
Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in effect

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was still in effect. "Yeah, it is," Trump told reporters when asked about the situation.

A wave of Israeli air strikes killed 26 people in Gaza, according to local authorities and residents. Israel said an earlier attack killed two of its soldiers. The Israeli military later said on Sunday the ceasefire in Gaza had resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

 China
2
UPDATE 1-Takaichi heads for Japan premiership as coalition hopes push up stocks

UPDATE 1-Takaichi heads for Japan premiership as coalition hopes push up sto...

 Global
3
Motor racing-Verstappen's driving hailed as history in the making

Motor racing-Verstappen's driving hailed as history in the making

 Global
4
Thousands of Orthodox Jews rally in New York to protest change in Israel's military draft rules

Thousands of Orthodox Jews rally in New York to protest change in Israel's m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025