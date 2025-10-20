Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in effect

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was still in effect. "Yeah, it is," Trump told reporters when asked about the situation.

A wave of Israeli air strikes killed 26 people in Gaza, according to local authorities and residents. Israel said an earlier attack killed two of its soldiers. The Israeli military later said on Sunday the ceasefire in Gaza had resumed.

