Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in effect
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was still in effect. Israel said an earlier attack killed two of its soldiers. The Israeli military later said on Sunday the ceasefire in Gaza had resumed.
Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 06:17 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was still in effect. "Yeah, it is," Trump told reporters when asked about the situation.
A wave of Israeli air strikes killed 26 people in Gaza, according to local authorities and residents. Israel said an earlier attack killed two of its soldiers. The Israeli military later said on Sunday the ceasefire in Gaza had resumed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?
UPDATE 6-Israel strikes Gaza, accuses Hamas of attacks in gravest test of truce so far
Tribute paid to Nepali student killed by Hamas at Tel Aviv airport before flying to Kathmandu
Israel to halt Gaza aid after accusing Hamas of ceasefire violations, Israeli media say
UPDATE 7-Israel strikes Gaza and halts aid, accusing Hamas of attacks in gravest test of truce so far