Ola Electric Controversy: Engineer's Suicide Sparks Legal Battle

A case has been registered against Ola Electric's founder and several senior officials following the tragic suicide of a 38-year-old engineer. The engineer, K Aravind, accused the company of harassment before his death, leading to legal action by police.

Aravind's family has identified him as a Homologation Engineer with Ola Electric since 2022. Company officials challenged the FIR in Karnataka High Court, claiming no prior harassment complaints from Aravind and highlighting a compensatory settlement made after his passing.

The suicide note, discovered in Aravind's residence, alleged workplace harassment and unpaid dues, naming executives including founder Bhavish Aggarwal. A suspicious posthumous fund transfer to Aravind's account intensifies scrutiny. Under sections of abetment and common intention, further investigation by the police is ongoing.

