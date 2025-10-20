Ola Electric Controversy: Engineer's Suicide Sparks Legal Battle
A case has been filed against Ola Electric's founder and officials following a 38-year-old engineer's suicide, who accused them of harassment. The company challenges the legal action, citing no prior complaints. A suicide note blames company leadership, triggering police investigation under abetment charges.
A case has been registered against Ola Electric's founder and several senior officials following the tragic suicide of a 38-year-old engineer. The engineer, K Aravind, accused the company of harassment before his death, leading to legal action by police.
Aravind's family has identified him as a Homologation Engineer with Ola Electric since 2022. Company officials challenged the FIR in Karnataka High Court, claiming no prior harassment complaints from Aravind and highlighting a compensatory settlement made after his passing.
The suicide note, discovered in Aravind's residence, alleged workplace harassment and unpaid dues, naming executives including founder Bhavish Aggarwal. A suspicious posthumous fund transfer to Aravind's account intensifies scrutiny. Under sections of abetment and common intention, further investigation by the police is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
