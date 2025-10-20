Left Menu

Campus Chaos: JNU Students Clashed with Police in Fiery Protest

Six JNU students, including student union leaders, were legally bound to appear before investigation after clashing with Delhi Police during a protest. The march escalated into violence, resulting in injuries and arrests. The students protested against alleged attacks by RSS-backed ABVP members. Police denied brutality allegations, prioritizing order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:05 IST
Campus Chaos: JNU Students Clashed with Police in Fiery Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tense episode at Jawaharlal Nehru University, six students, including top members of the student union, faced legal consequences following a confrontation with Delhi Police on Monday.

The incident unfolded during a protest march, which resulted in injuries on both sides and spotlighted growing campus tensions.

Authorities cited the need for order, while student bodies accused the police of disproportionate force.

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

Latest News

