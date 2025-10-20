Campus Chaos: JNU Students Clashed with Police in Fiery Protest
Six JNU students, including student union leaders, were legally bound to appear before investigation after clashing with Delhi Police during a protest. The march escalated into violence, resulting in injuries and arrests. The students protested against alleged attacks by RSS-backed ABVP members. Police denied brutality allegations, prioritizing order.
In a tense episode at Jawaharlal Nehru University, six students, including top members of the student union, faced legal consequences following a confrontation with Delhi Police on Monday.
The incident unfolded during a protest march, which resulted in injuries on both sides and spotlighted growing campus tensions.
Authorities cited the need for order, while student bodies accused the police of disproportionate force.
