Left Menu

Key Dialogue Between Lavrov and Rubio Precedes High-Stakes Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon engage in a phone conversation to discuss a new summit between presidents Trump and Putin. The talks will include a bilateral agenda covering Russia-U.S. relations and economic issues, though details are still under wraps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:22 IST
Key Dialogue Between Lavrov and Rubio Precedes High-Stakes Summit
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to have a pivotal phone conversation, according to Russian state news agency RIA. This discussion is likely to pave the way for a new summit involving Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that while the exact timeframe and location of the meeting between Rubio and Lavrov remain undisclosed, preparations are already in motion. The high-level talks between the U.S. and Russian officials are aimed at addressing key aspects of the bilateral agenda.

The agenda will also encompass economic issues, marking another chapter in Russia-U.S. diplomatic relations. Observers are keenly awaiting further developments as both nations move towards organizing this consequential summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Court Halts Trump's Gender Curriculum Mandate

Federal Court Halts Trump's Gender Curriculum Mandate

 Global
2
Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy

Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy

 India
3
U.S. Export Rule Sparks Industry Backlash Amid Global Trade Tensions

U.S. Export Rule Sparks Industry Backlash Amid Global Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Judge Questions Federal Aggression in Chicago Immigration Crackdown

Judge Questions Federal Aggression in Chicago Immigration Crackdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025