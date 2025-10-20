Key Dialogue Between Lavrov and Rubio Precedes High-Stakes Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to have a pivotal phone conversation, according to Russian state news agency RIA. This discussion is likely to pave the way for a new summit involving Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that while the exact timeframe and location of the meeting between Rubio and Lavrov remain undisclosed, preparations are already in motion. The high-level talks between the U.S. and Russian officials are aimed at addressing key aspects of the bilateral agenda.

The agenda will also encompass economic issues, marking another chapter in Russia-U.S. diplomatic relations. Observers are keenly awaiting further developments as both nations move towards organizing this consequential summit.

