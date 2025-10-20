Key Dialogue Between Lavrov and Rubio Precedes High-Stakes Summit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon engage in a phone conversation to discuss a new summit between presidents Trump and Putin. The talks will include a bilateral agenda covering Russia-U.S. relations and economic issues, though details are still under wraps.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to have a pivotal phone conversation, according to Russian state news agency RIA. This discussion is likely to pave the way for a new summit involving Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that while the exact timeframe and location of the meeting between Rubio and Lavrov remain undisclosed, preparations are already in motion. The high-level talks between the U.S. and Russian officials are aimed at addressing key aspects of the bilateral agenda.
The agenda will also encompass economic issues, marking another chapter in Russia-U.S. diplomatic relations. Observers are keenly awaiting further developments as both nations move towards organizing this consequential summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Key Diplomats Lay Groundwork for Anticipated Putin-Trump Summit
World News Roundup: From Summits to Security Alerts
Budapest as the Diplomatic Crossroads for Putin-Trump Summit
UAE accelerates climate actions, water innovation at World Green Economy Summit 2025
Budapest Chosen for Putin-Trump Summit Amid Orban’s Strategic Diplomacy