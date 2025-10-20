Water Dispute Escalates to Fatal Shooting in Greater Noida Village

Two men lost their lives in a violent altercation over a water drainage dispute in Sathli village, Greater Noida, on Monday, police reported.

The incident unfolded under Jarcha police station jurisdiction after two groups quarreled over the water flow pathway. During the clash, suspects Prince Bhati, Bobby Tongad, and Manoj Nagar allegedly fired shots, killing Dipanshu Bhati, 21, and his uncle, Ajaypal Bhati, 55.

Heightened tension gripped the village post-incident as locals demanded justice, leading to police deploying personnel for order. Authorities have launched an investigation, forming four teams to apprehend the culprits, and some individuals have been detained for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)