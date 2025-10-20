Water Dispute Escalates to Fatal Shooting in Greater Noida Village
In Sathli village, Greater Noida, a water drainage dispute led to the fatal shooting of two men. Police investigations are underway, as tension persists in the area. The accused, Prince Bhati, Bobby Tongad, and Manoj Nagar, allegedly opened fire, resulting in the deaths of Dipanshu Bhati and his uncle, Ajaypal Bhati.
- Country:
- India
Two men lost their lives in a violent altercation over a water drainage dispute in Sathli village, Greater Noida, on Monday, police reported.
The incident unfolded under Jarcha police station jurisdiction after two groups quarreled over the water flow pathway. During the clash, suspects Prince Bhati, Bobby Tongad, and Manoj Nagar allegedly fired shots, killing Dipanshu Bhati, 21, and his uncle, Ajaypal Bhati, 55.
Heightened tension gripped the village post-incident as locals demanded justice, leading to police deploying personnel for order. Authorities have launched an investigation, forming four teams to apprehend the culprits, and some individuals have been detained for further inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's New Crime Division to Crack Down on Illicit Wealth
Odisha govt to set up fast-track courts to deal with crimes against women: Minister
ANALYSIS-Bolton faces tougher defense than other Trump foes charged with crimes
Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea
Türk Hails Bangladesh’s First War Crimes Charges as Landmark for Justice and Accountability