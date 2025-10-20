Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Bihar: NSS Awardee and Cousin Found Dead

In Bihar's Gayaji district, the bodies of Vishal Raj, an NSS awardee, and his cousin Yash Kumar were found. The discovery was made near a drain in Naili village. Authorities are investigating the cause of death, with autopsy reports pending. The bodies were returned to the family for last rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gayaji | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The bodies of two young men, including Vishal Raj, a celebrated National Service Scheme (NSS) cadet, were discovered in Bihar's Gayaji district, according to local police on Monday.

Identified as cousins Vishal Raj and Yash Kumar, the deceased were found near a drain in Naili village within the Magadh Medical police station's jurisdiction. Vishal Raj had been previously honored by former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019 for his notable social contributions.

Gayaji City Superintendent of Police, Ramanand Kaushal, confirmed that after the post-mortem examinations, the bodies were returned to the families for last rites. While the exact causes of death remain undetermined, police assure that further investigations are ongoing with no arrests yet made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

