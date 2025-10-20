Tragic Discovery in Bihar: NSS Awardee and Cousin Found Dead
In Bihar's Gayaji district, the bodies of Vishal Raj, an NSS awardee, and his cousin Yash Kumar were found. The discovery was made near a drain in Naili village. Authorities are investigating the cause of death, with autopsy reports pending. The bodies were returned to the family for last rites.
- Country:
- India
The bodies of two young men, including Vishal Raj, a celebrated National Service Scheme (NSS) cadet, were discovered in Bihar's Gayaji district, according to local police on Monday.
Identified as cousins Vishal Raj and Yash Kumar, the deceased were found near a drain in Naili village within the Magadh Medical police station's jurisdiction. Vishal Raj had been previously honored by former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019 for his notable social contributions.
Gayaji City Superintendent of Police, Ramanand Kaushal, confirmed that after the post-mortem examinations, the bodies were returned to the families for last rites. While the exact causes of death remain undetermined, police assure that further investigations are ongoing with no arrests yet made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- death
- autopsy
- NSS awardee
- invesigation
- cousins
- crime
- police
- Vishal Raj
- Yash Kumar
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's New Crime Division to Crack Down on Illicit Wealth
Shinde takes 'drama' jibe at Thackeray cousins
Odisha govt to set up fast-track courts to deal with crimes against women: Minister
ANALYSIS-Bolton faces tougher defense than other Trump foes charged with crimes
Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea