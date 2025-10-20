Tragic Discovery in Bihar: NSS Awardee and Cousin Found Dead

The bodies of two young men, including Vishal Raj, a celebrated National Service Scheme (NSS) cadet, were discovered in Bihar's Gayaji district, according to local police on Monday.

Identified as cousins Vishal Raj and Yash Kumar, the deceased were found near a drain in Naili village within the Magadh Medical police station's jurisdiction. Vishal Raj had been previously honored by former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019 for his notable social contributions.

Gayaji City Superintendent of Police, Ramanand Kaushal, confirmed that after the post-mortem examinations, the bodies were returned to the families for last rites. While the exact causes of death remain undetermined, police assure that further investigations are ongoing with no arrests yet made.

(With inputs from agencies.)