Pope Leo's Historic Meeting with Clergy Abuse Survivors: A Step Toward Healing

Pope Leo held his first meeting with survivors of clergy sexual abuse, marking a significant moment for the Catholic Church. The encounter, involving survivors and advocates, addressed Church scandals and the desire for justice. Calls for a universal zero-tolerance policy were made to prevent future abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:24 IST
Pope Leo

Pope Leo made history on Monday by meeting with survivors of clerical sexual abuse for the first time. This meeting, described as a 'significant moment of dialogue', involved victims and advocates from the Ending Clergy Abuse coalition, signaling a possible turning point in the Catholic Church's response to abuse scandals.

The Vatican's own child protection commission had recently criticized senior Church leaders for their slow response to victims, increasing pressure for action. Gemma Hickey, a Canadian survivor, described Pope Leo as warm and attentive during their meeting at the Vatican's apostolic palace, where he listened to the survivors' calls for truth, justice, and healing.

Pope Leo, the first U.S. pontiff and successor to the late Pope Francis, was urged to implement a global zero-tolerance policy for abuse. This comes in light of the U.S. bishops' 2002 zero-tolerance law following scandals in Boston. Leo's dialogue with survivors is seen as a pivotal step towards addressing and preventing further abuses within the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

