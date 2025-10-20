Sri Lanka's New Crime Division to Crack Down on Illicit Wealth
Sri Lanka has set up a Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division to address financial crimes and illegal asset accumulation. This follows the enactment of the Proceeds of Crime Act. The division aims to curb organized crime and illicit drug dealings, enforcing legislation against former regime politicians' illegal assets.
The Sri Lankan Police inaugurated the Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division on Monday, a significant step toward tackling financial crime and unlawful asset accumulation in the country.
This development comes on the heels of the Proceeds of Crime Act No 5 of 2025, enacted in April, aiming to strengthen the legal framework for investigating and confiscating illicit wealth.
The new division is set to work closely with national and international agencies to trace and seize proceeds of crime, especially focusing on organized crime and drug-related activities. The NPP government is committed to acting against illegal assets associated with the former regime.
