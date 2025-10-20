Tragic Death of Youth Sparks Poaching Debate in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident has rocked the quiet village of Ghurasia in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district. A young boy, Ravi Suryavanshi, aged just 13, succumbed to injuries believed to have been caused by a stray bullet.

The family claims the fatal incident occurred as he returned home after tending to cattle. Initial reports suggest poachers may have been involved, with villagers alleging frequent illegal hunting activities in the nearby forests.

Law enforcement authorities, led by City Superintendent of Police Motilal Kushwaha, are delving into the incident. The investigative focus includes the plausible involvement of poachers, as detailed post-mortem reports are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)