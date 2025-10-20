Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift Deepens: U.S. and Colombia at Loggerheads

Colombia recalled its ambassador after President Trump heightened tensions by threatening tariffs and ceasing aid, calling Colombia's President Petro a 'drug leader.' This escalates existing issues around U.S. military strikes on drug-carrying vessels. Trump's comments widen the diplomatic rift, affecting Colombia's economic ties with the U.S.

Updated: 20-10-2025 20:29 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Colombia recalled its ambassador from Washington on Monday following inflammatory comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. The U.S. leader threatened increased tariffs and cutting financial aid, intensifying the already tense relationship over alleged drug trafficking.

Trump's assertion that Colombian President Gustavo Petro is an 'illegal drug leader' added fuel to the fire, seen as deeply offensive by Petro's administration. Additionally, a recent military strike on a vessel in the Caribbean has further strained ties, with the Colombian government opposing the aggressive U.S. military actions.

The stakes are high as the U.S. remains Colombia's largest trading partner, accounting for a significant portion of its exports. While Trump's comments escalate the diplomatic row, Colombia's government continues to seek international support for autonomy and Petro's leadership.

