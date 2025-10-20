Crackdown in Punjab: TLP's Influence Crumbles

In an intense crackdown, the Punjab government of Pakistan has shut down 61 seminaries linked to the radical Islamist group, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The move comes after violent clashes resulting in 16 fatalities, including police personnel, and over 1,600 injuries.

Authorities reported the detention of more than 6,000 TLP activists following the turmoil sparked by an attempt to stage an anti-Israel demonstration near the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad. The TLP claims that dozens of its unarmed supporters were killed by police gunfire while protesting in support of Palestine.

The closure of the TLP seminaries has inadvertently provided relief to the besieged Ahmadi community, who have previously been targeted by the group. TLP's leader Saad Rizvi is believed to be hiding in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, prompting collaborative efforts between Punjab Police and PoK authorities to bring him to justice.

