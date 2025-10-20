Assam's Bold Stance Against Illegal Immigration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Monday that 11 illegal foreign nationals had been detained and deported from the Sribhumi district. Sarma equated the move to a cricket strategy, reinforcing the state's commitment to handle such infiltrations decisively.

Sarma refrained from disclosing specific details about the nationalities or ethnicities of those apprehended. The operation's timing, according to Sarma, symbolically coincides with Diwali, celebrating the victory of good over evil.

The geographical and strategic importance of Assam is underscored by its 267.5 km shared border with Bangladesh, marked by integrated check posts in the district. The Assam Police, in cooperation with the BSF, remains vigilant against illegal cross-border activities.