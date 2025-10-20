Nagaland's IAS Induction Dispute: JCC's Ongoing Agitation

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) in Nagaland has decided to persist with its pen down strike after discussions with a cabinet sub-committee did not yield a resolution on the entrance of non-state civil service officers into the IAS cadre.

The JCC, consisting of five service associations, met with the committee to express their grievances over the IAS induction process. When the sub-committee could not meet their demands, the JCC declared the issue must be addressed by the state cabinet. With no clear solution in sight, the JCC plans to continue its protest until their demands are acknowledged by the government.

The JCC's strike marks the third phase of their protest following previous campaigns that included a black badge campaign and poster demonstrations. The committee opposes the government's actions, citing administrative and legal irregularities, and demands corrective action to address what they view as an injustice in the IAS induction process.

