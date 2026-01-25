Left Menu

Strengthening Trust in Maharashtra's Electoral Process

Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S. Chockalingam, highlights increasing vigilance over voter list integrity. Emphasizing trust, he proposed issuing voter ID cards within 15 days of registration approval, garnering support from the Election Commission of India. Ongoing efforts aim to enhance accuracy and trustworthiness of electoral rolls with several key reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra State Chief Electoral Officer, S. Chockalingam, addressed growing concerns over the integrity of voter lists, asserting that trust is paramount to the electoral process. At a state-level Voters' Day event in Nashik, Chockalingam highlighted efforts to deliver voter ID cards within 15 days after approval, a proposal recently endorsed by the Election Commission of India.

Chockalingam underscored the link between robust democratic practices and sustainable development, urging citizens to participate actively. He noted that electoral reforms, such as the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with enhanced security, aim to strengthen the process. Efforts are also underway to eliminate errors in the voter lists, a move requiring national collaboration.

During the event, an exhibition and cycle rally marked National Voters Day, emphasizing the importance of voter awareness. Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Sunil Sonar suggested an upcoming Special Intensive Revision in Maharashtra to further refine the voter database consisting of 9.93 crore voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

