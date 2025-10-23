President Ramaphosa Receives Red Carpet Welcome in Vietnam for Landmark State Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa received a grand red-carpet welcome on Thursday afternoon as he arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, for a two-day State Visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from 23 to 24 October 2025. The visit marks a milestone in South Africa–Vietnam relations, as the two nations move to elevate their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, deepening cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and education.

A Warm Welcome Symbolising Strong Friendship

Upon his arrival at Noi Bai International Airport, President Ramaphosa was greeted with full ceremonial honours. He was received by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, South African Ambassador to Vietnam Vuyiswa Tulelo, Vietnamese Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The welcoming ceremony featured a guard of honour, with South African and Vietnamese flags fluttering side by side, symbolising the enduring friendship and growing partnership between the two nations. Military officers saluted as the national anthems of both countries played, underscoring the importance of the occasion.

From the airport, President Ramaphosa and his delegation proceeded directly to the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs, where he laid a wreath in solemn remembrance of Vietnam’s fallen soldiers. Accompanied by two ceremonial guards carrying the wreath, the President bowed his head in tribute while a military band played a reflective piece.

Honouring Vietnam’s Founding Father

Continuing his engagements, President Ramaphosa visited the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, where he laid a second wreath in honour of President Ho Chi Minh, the revered founding father of modern Vietnam. The act was deeply symbolic, reflecting the shared values of liberation, sacrifice, and nation-building that form the foundation of both nations’ histories.

After laying the wreath, President Ramaphosa adjusted the ribbon and bowed respectfully before entering the mausoleum, where he paid his respects to the late leader. The solemn ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the historical parallels between Vietnam’s anti-colonial struggle and South Africa’s fight against apartheid, both grounded in the pursuit of freedom and self-determination.

Full Military Honours at the Presidential Palace

Following the tributes, President Ramaphosa proceeded to the Presidential Palace, where he was received by Vietnamese President Lương Cường with a full state welcome ceremony. The occasion included a military parade, flag ceremony, and exchange of greetings between the two Heads of State.

The leaders inspected a guard of honour drawn from the three branches of the People’s Army of Vietnam, before entering the palace’s Golden Room for a tête-à-tête meeting, marking the start of high-level bilateral discussions.

Elevating Relations to a Strategic Partnership

The State Visit comes at a pivotal time for Vietnam, which is celebrating 80 years of independence and experiencing rapid economic transformation. For South Africa, the visit represents an opportunity to diversify trade partnerships, boost foreign investment, and strengthen cooperation in innovation, science, and education.

According to the Presidency, both nations have agreed to upgrade their relationship to a Strategic Partnership, reflecting mutual recognition of the potential for long-term cooperation.

“Vietnam’s dynamic economy and strategic position in Southeast Asia make it a vital partner in South Africa’s efforts to diversify markets and expand trade opportunities,” the Presidency said. “Strengthening this partnership aligns with South Africa’s broader economic diplomacy goals, particularly in enhancing access to high-growth regions and fostering inclusive, sustainable development.”

Building on a Legacy of Cooperation

South Africa and Vietnam have maintained diplomatic relations since 1993, a year before South Africa’s democratic transition. Over the past three decades, the two countries have developed a robust partnership spanning trade, defence, agriculture, tourism, environmental protection, and education.

Vietnam is currently South Africa’s fifth-largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, with bilateral trade valued at approximately US$1.5 billion annually. Key South African exports include minerals, agricultural products, and machinery, while imports from Vietnam consist mainly of electronics, textiles, and manufactured goods.

The two governments are also working on initiatives to expand collaboration in renewable energy, skills development, and wildlife conservation, particularly efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking.

Strengthening Diplomatic and Economic Ties

President Ramaphosa’s delegation includes senior officials from the Departments of International Relations and Cooperation, Trade, Industry and Competition, Agriculture, and Higher Education, as well as representatives from South Africa’s business sector.

During the visit, the President is expected to engage in bilateral talks with President Lương Cường, hold a press conference, and pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The discussions are expected to focus on trade facilitation, investment promotion, and knowledge exchange in areas such as digital technology and infrastructure development.

Both nations are also exploring opportunities for South African investment in Vietnam’s manufacturing and renewable energy sectors, while encouraging Vietnamese participation in South Africa’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Shared Values and Global Cooperation

President Ramaphosa’s visit is seen as part of South Africa’s broader diplomatic outreach to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia, a region of growing geopolitical and economic significance. The visit also aligns with South Africa’s foreign policy principles of South-South cooperation, solidarity, and multilateral engagement.

Vietnam and South Africa share a deep history of cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the United Nations, where both nations advocate for global peace, equitable trade, and sustainable development.

Looking Ahead

As the two nations prepare to mark the next chapter of their partnership, the visit is expected to lay the groundwork for expanded trade agreements, academic exchange programmes, and joint research initiatives.

The elevation of relations to a Strategic Partnership underscores both countries’ determination to advance shared interests and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

President Ramaphosa’s State Visit to Vietnam not only reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region but also highlights the country’s broader mission to build inclusive, sustainable, and mutually beneficial global partnerships.