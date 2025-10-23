ICC Greenlights Case Against Ex-Philippines President Duterte

The International Criminal Court (ICC) judges have rejected a jurisdictional challenge, paving the way for the case against former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte to proceed. The decision, publicized on Thursday, centers on accusations related to Duterte's controversial war on drugs, during which numerous alleged drug offenders were killed.

Duterte's legal team, arguing his arrest was unlawful, challenged the ICC's jurisdiction by pointing out that the Philippines withdrew as an ICC member in 2019. This, according to them, should nullify the case. However, as per ICC regulations, such withdrawal doesn't influence matters that were already under initial examination by the court.

Judges have dismissed claims by Duterte's defense that the court's earlier preliminary examination was insufficient, asserting instead that the investigation surpassed the threshold for matters under consideration. Meanwhile, a report evaluating Duterte's cognitive health for trial fitness will be filed by the end of the month, with a decision expected by mid-November.