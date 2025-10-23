Jeweller Arrested After Acid Attack on Customers at Mail Chowk

In a disturbing occurrence at Mail Chowk, a jeweller reportedly attacked a customer with acid, injuring four people. The incident unfolded at Sweta Jewellers, operated by Arvind Verma, after a disagreement over payment with customer Sandhya Rajbhar and her brother.

The altercation resulted in Verma dousing Chandan Rajbhar with acid, also burning Sandhya and two bystanders, Sudhanshu Shukla and Raghav Rajbhar. Authorities quickly transferred the victims to medical facilities as Chandan's condition worsened.

Barhaj Circle Officer Rajesh Chaturvedi confirmed Verma's arrest, stating, "A case is being registered based on the victims' complaint, and legal action is underway." The local community remains in shock following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)