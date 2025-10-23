Left Menu

Jeweller Arrested After Acid Attack on Customers at Mail Chowk

In a shocking incident at Sweta Jewellers, four people were injured when store owner Arvind Verma allegedly threw acid at a customer. An argument over payment led to the attack, affecting bystanders as well. Legal action is underway as the jeweller has been taken into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a disturbing occurrence at Mail Chowk, a jeweller reportedly attacked a customer with acid, injuring four people. The incident unfolded at Sweta Jewellers, operated by Arvind Verma, after a disagreement over payment with customer Sandhya Rajbhar and her brother.

The altercation resulted in Verma dousing Chandan Rajbhar with acid, also burning Sandhya and two bystanders, Sudhanshu Shukla and Raghav Rajbhar. Authorities quickly transferred the victims to medical facilities as Chandan's condition worsened.

Barhaj Circle Officer Rajesh Chaturvedi confirmed Verma's arrest, stating, "A case is being registered based on the victims' complaint, and legal action is underway." The local community remains in shock following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

